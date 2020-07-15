Waunakee cancels first 2 non-conference football games amid COVID-19 concerns

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is secretary for the Big Eight athletic directors, said he has seen the proposal from the league coaches and appreciates their perspective, though the coaches don’t have the final say. He said it will be discussed at the Big Eight athletic directors’ virtual meeting July 21.

Any change would be determined by the conference athletic directors based on the conference constitution and bylaws and by local control from individual schools, Schlitz said.

“I recognize the desire for some decisions quickly but with three weeks to go until the planned beginning of the season for football, I hate to make any hasty decisions and know the athletic directors will need some time to consider the implication for all athletes and programs in collaboration with our school leaders and communities,” Schlitz wrote in an email, requesting patience.

Big Eight football coaches are telling their players to remain ready for the Aug. 4 practice start, but that there could be changes to the schedule.

The Big Eight Conference for football includes Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona. Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig are in the Badger Large for football but in the Big Eight for all other sports.