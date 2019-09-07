TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Community State Bank and Browns Lake Aquaducks invite the public to a community food truck and waterski show event called Dinner on the Dock from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave.

The Browns Lake Aquaducks will perform and the event will feature six area food trucks and vendors from Wisconsin including Anytime Arepa, All About Tacos, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Q’s Stomach Fuel, Kona Ice of Kenosha and Pine Acres Popcorn. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold.

There is no admission fee and no fee for parking.

