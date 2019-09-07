TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Community State Bank and Browns Lake Aquaducks invite the public to a community food truck and waterski show event called Dinner on the Dock from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave.
The Browns Lake Aquaducks will perform and the event will feature six area food trucks and vendors from Wisconsin including Anytime Arepa, All About Tacos, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Q’s Stomach Fuel, Kona Ice of Kenosha and Pine Acres Popcorn. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
There is no admission fee and no fee for parking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.