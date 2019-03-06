Tremont Waters dribbled the length of the court for the tying basket with 3 seconds remaining in regulation and then hit a 3-pointer early in overtime, helping No. 10 LSU escape with a 79-78 victory at Florida on Wednesday night at Gainesville, Fla.
The Gators had a chance to win it with 7.8 second left in overtime, but Jalen Hudson slipped and then KeVaughn Allen failed to get off a driving shot before the final buzzer.
The Tigers (25-5, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) nearly gave the game away in the final minute of regulation. Waters coughed up a turnover that led to a dunk at the other end and Skylar Mays missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Hudson, who scored 16 straight points in the second half in his final home game on “Senior Night,” looked as if he delivered the winner. His 3-pointer from the elbow rattled around the rim and fell through with 6.2 seconds left, putting the Gators (17-13, 9-8) up 72-70. But that was enough time for Waters to go coast to coast while splitting Florida’s half-hearted defense.
Waters finished with 19 points, six assists and six turnovers, and Javonte Smart added 15 points. The Tigers have won eight of nine and avenged their only loss in the last month.
Hudson led the Gators with a season-high 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting.
Big Ten
NORTHWESTERN 68, OHIO STATE 50: Dererk Pardon had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Northwestern snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 68-50 win over Ohio State at Evanston, Ill.
Vic Law and A.J. Turner had 10 points apiece and Pardon was 8 for 10 from the field as the Wildcats (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten) won for the first time since beating Indiana 73-66 on Jan. 22.
Keyshawn Woods had 15 points and seven rebounds for Ohio State (18-12, 8-11), which lost its second straight without Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes have dropped five of seven.
Wesson was suspended indefinitely by Ohio State last week for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy. The 6-9 sophomore leads the team in scoring (14.6 points) and rebounding (6.7). He had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Buckeyes’ 63-49 win over Northwestern on Feb. 20.
PENN STATE 66, RUTGERS 65: The Nittany Lions (13-17, 6-13 Big Ten) claimed their fourth win in their last five games, holding off Rutgers before 8,000 at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J..
Lamar Stevens led the way for Penn State, 10th in the conference, with 18 points and Myreon Jones and Rasir Bolton added 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench.
Mike Watkins grabbed 14 rebounds for Penn State to become the 10th highest rebounder in school history with 715.
Eugene Omoyuri led Rutgers (14-15, 7-12) with 23 points. The Scarlet Knights had won two straight, including an 86-72 win at then No. 22 Iowa, but shot just 38 percent from the floor against Penn State.
