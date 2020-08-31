 Skip to main content
Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair at Swan's Sept. 12
Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair at Swan's Sept. 12

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
CALEDONIA — A Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.

The festival will feature up to 40 local vendors offering handcrafted products. There will be food and music by the Brew City Drifters.

There is no admission fee. COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented.

