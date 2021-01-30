Waterford’s skating rink opens

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford’s skating rink has moved locations and is ready for skaters.

The rink, formerly located at the intersection of Main and Milwaukee streets, is now closer to the Fox River, at Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather dependent.

Mike Sponholtz, parks and facilities supervisor for the village, said he’s going to try to make the hours 3-7 p.m. for family skating and 7-10 p.m. for those who want to play hockey. That should limit the number of people on the ice, he said.

Use of the ice is free. Skate rentals are $2. Hot chocolate, popcorn, candy bars and water will be sold for $1 each from the Lions Club of Waterford on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m.

