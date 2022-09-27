Waterford’s annual Tractorcade, barbecue returns Oct. 2

WATERFORD — Engines and grills will be firing up in the village on Sunday, Oct. 2. for the Waterford Lions Club's annual Tractorcade and Chicken BBQ.

The fall-time favorite event kicks off with dozens of tractors departing at 9 a.m. from Whitford Park, 625 S. First St., and making their way to the west end of town, onto Marsh Road, through the Tichigan Wildlife Area and back down to Highway D in Rochester to complete the 30-mile countryside ride.

The tractorcade tradition began in 2009 when retired farmer Jerry Weinkauf and Lion Gary Tilleros teamed up to bring the attraction that would complement the Lions Club’s long-running, signature cookout fundraiser, as well as honor Waterford’s rich agricultural history.

As with previous years, spectators along the route can expect to see a rainbow of different tractors.

Weinkauf recommends catching the tractorcade on Barnes Drive near Waterford Union High School’s football field, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Spectators should park on south side of Barnes Drive. Or, later in the route, spectators can see the tractors in Rochester near DW Coffee, 201 W. Main St., between approximately noon and 12:30 p.m. For a route map, visit the Lions Club of Waterford on Facebook at facebook.com/LionsOfWaterford.

The Chicken BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drive-through service at Whitford Park. Meals include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and cookies. Beer and soda will be served in the park pavilion. Basket raffles from the club’s recent, rained-out car show will also be available in the pavilion.