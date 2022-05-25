WATERFORD — What better way to enjoy the front end of a summer weekend than by sitting along the banks of the Fox River listening to live music.

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday evening, June 2 through Aug. 25, the public will have the opportunity to enjoy Waterford River Rhythms for its 16th season.

Eight free concerts this season featuring a variety of regional acts as well as a national act, will be held in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation.

The current lineup:

June 2: Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute)

June 16: Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience

June 30: TBA

July 14: Jackie Brown Band

July 28: TBA

Aug. 11: TBA

Aug. 25: Lunchmoney Bullies with special guest Georgia Rae.

The Cotton Exchange will be the exclusive food vendor for all shows and the Racine Brewing Co. will be selling craft beer.

Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge).

Started in 2007 by Waterford resident and businessman Al Sikora, the River Rhythms concert series has become a treasured, summer staple drawing music fans from Milwaukee and Illinois, as well as throughout Racine County. For updated information, go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

