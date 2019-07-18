Milwaukee based reggae band "King Solomon" performed at Waterford River Rhythms, a bi-weekly free concert at Village Hall Park in Waterford, Thursday evening. The next shows are on Wednesday, July 31 with "The Jimmys," Thursday, August 15 with "Steely Dane," then August 29 with "Tears Dry On Their Own: A Tribute To Amy Winehouse."
