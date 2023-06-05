WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms brings its 17th season of its free music in the park concert series at Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St. Shows run at 6:30 p.m. every other Thursday through Aug. 24. The band lineup:

The food vendor for the concert series is The Cotton Exchange. Beer vending is hosted by the Lions Club of Waterford. Carry-ins are allowed. More information can be found at waterfordriverrhythms.org.