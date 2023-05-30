Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms kicks off its 17th season of its free music in the park concert series at Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., at 6:30 p.m. today. Shows run every other Thursday through Aug. 24.

The band lineup for this season, to date, includes:

June 1 — Gabriel Sanchez presents “The Prince Experience.”

June 15 — Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns.

June 29 — Erin Coburn (blues rock).

July 13 — Hillbilly Casino (rockabilly)

July 27 — Driving Miss Crazy (Jackie Brown)

Aug. 10 — Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute

Aug. 24 — Anthony Gomes (blues rock)

The food vendor for the concert series is The Cotton Exchange. Beer vending is hosted by the Lions Club of Waterford. Carry-ins are allowed. More information can be found at waterfordriverrhythms.org.