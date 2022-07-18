 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterford River Rhythms has Sneezy

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concerts are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday evening, July 28 through Aug. 25.

The free concerts — featuring a variety of regional acts as well as a national act — take place in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare.

This season’s lineup features:

  • July 28 — Sneezy
  • Aug. 11 — Greg Koch Trio
  • Aug. 25 — Lunchmoney Bullies with special guest Georgia Rae.

The Cotton Exchange is the food vendor for all shows.

Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For updated information, go to waterfordriver rhythms.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News