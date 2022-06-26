Waterford River Rhythms has Myles Wangerin Band

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concerts are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday evening, June 30 through Aug. 25.

The free concerts — featuring a variety of regional acts as well as a national act — take place in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare.

This season’s lineup features:

June 30 — Myles Wangerin Band

July 14 — Jackie Brown Band

July 28 — Sneezy

Aug. 11 — Greg Koch Trio

Aug. 25 — Lunchmoney Bullies with special guest Georgia Rae.

The Cotton Exchange is the food vendor for all shows.

Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For updated information, go to waterfordriver rhythms.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0