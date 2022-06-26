 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterford River Rhythms has Myles Wangerin Band

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concerts are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday evening, June 30 through Aug. 25.

The free concerts — featuring a variety of regional acts as well as a national act — take place in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare.

This season’s lineup features:

  • June 30 — Myles Wangerin Band
  • July 14 — Jackie Brown Band
  • July 28 — Sneezy
  • Aug. 11 — Greg Koch Trio
  • Aug. 25 — Lunchmoney Bullies with special guest Georgia Rae.

The Cotton Exchange is the food vendor for all shows.

Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For updated information, go to waterfordriver rhythms.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News