Waterford River Rhythms has Lunchmoney Bullies

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concludes its summer concerts from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, with Lunchmoney Bullies and special guest Georgia Rae.
The free concert takes place in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare. The Cotton Exchange is the food vendor.
Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge).