Waterford River Rhythms has Jackie Brown Band

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concerts are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday evening, July 14 through Aug. 25.
The free concerts — featuring a variety of regional acts as well as a national act — take place in Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare.
This season’s lineup features:
- July 14 — Jackie Brown Band
- July 28 — Sneezy
- Aug. 11 — Greg Koch Trio
- Aug. 25 — Lunchmoney Bullies with special guest Georgia Rae.
The Cotton Exchange is the food vendor for all shows.
Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For updated information, go to waterfordriver rhythms.org.
