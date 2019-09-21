WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concludes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today with Tears Dry on their Own: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse at Waterford Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River.
The band features Sally Blandon on vocals and Grammy nominated trumpeter Victor Garcia leading her 10-piece band. They take on some of Winehouse’s classic hits and other hidden treasures. Blandon has been sharing her timeless voice all over the globe since 2005. Stages in the Caribbean Islands, Norway, England, Italy and across the United States have been privy to her dynamic voice and presence.
People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. The food vendor is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For more information, go to www.waterfordriverrhythms.org.
