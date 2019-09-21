Sally Blandon

Blandon

 Owner

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms concludes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today with Tears Dry on their Own: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse at Waterford Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River.

The band features Sally Blandon on vocals and Grammy nominated trumpeter Victor Garcia leading her 10-piece band. They take on some of Winehouse’s classic hits and other hidden treasures. Blandon has been sharing her timeless voice all over the globe since 2005. Stages in the Caribbean Islands, Norway, England, Italy and across the United States have been privy to her dynamic voice and presence.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. The food vendor is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For more information, go to www.waterfordriverrhythms.org.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments