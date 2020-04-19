Waterford creamery, distillery, Dairy Queen, Dollar General in the works

WATERFORD — Redevelopment projects could be coming to various Downtown Waterford sites, with potential for a brewery, creamery and distillery. In addition, a Dairy Queen and Dollar General have been finalized.

Jay and John Noble, owners of Noble View Cheese Co., have received preliminary approval from the Village Plan Commission to convert the former Napa Auto Parts building, 320 E. Main St., into a creamery. The creamery would produce and sell cheese, according to a permit application submitted to the village.

Potential environmental contaminant concerns with the building, such as lead paint and asbestos, were being addressed in March, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.

“That really brought that project to a halt until all of that can be resolved,” he said.

Just a block west, Town of Waterford residents Tammie and Brandon Begotka are planning to open a distillery at 228 E. Main St., where Flowers by Chrissy was formerly located.

The Begotkas have purchased the building and have been working to obtain a federal distilling permit, federal licensing and state licensing, Jackson said. Building plans were expected to go before the Village Board at the April 13 meeting.