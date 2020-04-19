You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterford creamery, distillery, Dairy Queen, Dollar General in the works
0 comments
Village of Waterford

Waterford creamery, distillery, Dairy Queen, Dollar General in the works

Dairy Queen site work

In this March 5 photo, most of the site work has been done for the Dairy Queen, to be located at the intersection of Highway 36 and Sixth Street.

 Rachel Kubik

WATERFORD — Redevelopment projects could be coming to various Downtown Waterford sites, with potential for a brewery, creamery and distillery. In addition, a Dairy Queen and Dollar General have been finalized.

Jay and John Noble, owners of Noble View Cheese Co., have received preliminary approval from the Village Plan Commission to convert the former Napa Auto Parts building, 320 E. Main St., into a creamery. The creamery would produce and sell cheese, according to a permit application submitted to the village.

Noble Creamery

This preliminary rendering submitted to the Village of Waterford shows a possible creamery to be opened by local dairy farming brothers John and Jay Noble at the former Napa Auto building, 320 E. Main St.

Potential environmental contaminant concerns with the building, such as lead paint and asbestos, were being addressed in March, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.

“That really brought that project to a halt until all of that can be resolved,” he said.

Just a block west, Town of Waterford residents Tammie and Brandon Begotka are planning to open a distillery at 228 E. Main St., where Flowers by Chrissy was formerly located.

The Begotkas have purchased the building and have been working to obtain a federal distilling permit, federal licensing and state licensing, Jackson said. Building plans were expected to go before the Village Board at the April 13 meeting.

The village administration has also sought to turn the retired fire station in the 100 block of North Second Street into a brewery.

“It is probably one of the greatest pieces of real estate in the village,” Jackson said.

Three different parties have looked at the project site, but as of mid-March, no developer was in hand.

The village released a request for proposals in February and asked for responses by March 31.

Dairy Queen, Dollar General

At the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 36 and Sixth Street, a $3 million Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location, adjoined to a Shell gas station, has begun construction. It is expected to open in June.

The project was proposed by Green Bay-based Gold Star Development.

Also in the works is a new Dollar General store. The Plan Commission gave its approval in February for plans for the store at the intersection of Highway 36 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Sixth Street.

The plan is to extend Sixth Street southeast of the intersection to meet with the store site and its parking lot.

Landmark Masonry is also in that area of town, set to create 32 jobs at its site across a proposed road southeast of Sixth Street. The village approved an offer for the sale of the site.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19
Local News

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News