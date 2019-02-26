Waterford 53, Milton 48
MILTON (4-19)
Campion 5 4-4 17, Bowditch 1 2-3 4, Austin 5 1-2 14, Brown 0 0-0 0, S. Burdette 2 0-0 5, Wecker 1 0-0 2, Kudrna 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 11-15 48.
WATERFORD (7-16)
Glembin 5 3-4 10, Grissmeyer 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 5 2-3 15, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Karpinski 4 1-1 9, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-8 53.
Halftime—Waterford 23, Milton 22. 3-point goals—Campion 3, Austin 3, S. Burdette. Glembin 3, Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 16. Fouled out—Bowditch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.