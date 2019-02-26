Waterford 53, Milton 48

MILTON (4-19)

Campion 5 4-4 17, Bowditch 1 2-3 4, Austin 5 1-2 14, Brown 0 0-0 0, S. Burdette 2 0-0 5, Wecker 1 0-0 2, Kudrna 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 11-15 48.

WATERFORD (7-16)

Glembin 5 3-4 10, Grissmeyer 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 5 2-3 15, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Karpinski 4 1-1 9, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-8 53.

Halftime—Waterford 23, Milton 22. 3-point goals—Campion 3, Austin 3, S. Burdette. Glembin 3, Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 16. Fouled out—Bowditch.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments