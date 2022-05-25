WATERFORD — Waterford Balloonfest is returning from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on the Waterford High School, Evergreen and Fox River school properties on Main Street.

The free, one-day event features a Kids Frenzy area with bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting and games. There will be drone races, bring your dog to school, classic cars, a craft fair, vendors, music, food and beverages.

Weather permitting, a hot air balloon launch takes place early evening and then the balloons return to “glow” at dusk.

There is a $10 fee for parking (cash only). For more information, go to waterfordballoonfest.com.

