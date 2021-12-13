"Watercolor Wisconsin" to open at Wustum Museum

RACINE — The 55th year of the "Watercolor Wisconsin" is on view Dec. 15 through April 23 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

"Watercolor Wisconsin" is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition each year.

Fifty-five years of Watercolor Wisconsin exhibitions have established Wustum Museum as a center for watercolor activity in the Midwest. Encouraged to experiment and explore the potential of painting on paper, the artists in this show have created works as diverse as their own imaginations.

Jurors Sarah Cox and Carole Hennessy selected the 110 works by 97 artists on display in this exhibition. Cox is manager of exhibitions and collections at Elmhurst Art Museum. Hennessy is president of the Watercolor Honor Society and an internationally recognized watercolor artist.

The opening reception and awards ceremony was held virtually Dec. 14. Winners are:

First Award and Vera Roeschen Memorial Purchase Award: Daniel Torres, Madison, "Resonance."

Second Award: Cary Hunkel, Madison, "It Takes a Village."

Third Award: Bruce Hustad, Cedarburg, "Moon Growing Over Garden Globe."

John Krewal Memorial Purchase Award: James Hartel, Greendale, "Gravity."

Dennis L. Krueger and William Mork Memorial Purchase Award: Virgilyn Driscoll, Oconomowoc. "Acts of War: Afghanistan."

Celine Stewart and Bonne Knop Memorial Purchase Award: Diane Shabino, Wausau, "Adolescent Acorn 2."

For a complete list of award winners, go to ramart.org.

Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition are: Sue Horton, Franksville; Dennis Bayuzick, Dean Habegger, Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller, Dyan Tishuk and Sheillah Walsh, Kenosha; Robert W. Andersen and Jerrold Belland, Mount Pleasant; Judy Ballard, Pleasant Prairie; Doris Beaudry, Karen B. Broman, Caye Christensen, Deedee Dumont, Mary Dwyer, Lisa Englander, P.M. Fallon, Pat Gilbert, Ann Henkes, Karen Mathis, Sharon Mellberg, Janet Mrazek, John Nowicki, Thom Petersen, Lance Raichert, Cheryl Sachs, Susan M. Sorenson, Dina Walker and Kelly Witte, Racine; Jenny Pham and Mai Lee Yang, Sturtevant; Bruce Boeck, Peggy Thurston Farrell and Charles Wickler, Waterford; Ann Schubert, Wind Lake; and Catherine Gaspero, Wind Point.

Four new works from Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 have been purchased for RAM's permanent collection, adding to the museum's holdings of extraordinary Wisconsin artists.

Wustum Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee.

