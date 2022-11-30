'Watercolor Wisconsin 2022' to open at Wustum Dec. 11

RACINE — Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will continue an important Racine tradition with the "Watercolor Wisconsin 2022" exhibition Dec. 11-April 15.

"Watercolor Wisconsin" is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists from communities throughout the state bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition each year.

Jurors for the 2022 competition, Ratindra Das and Gail Ana Gomez, selected the 106 works by 95 artists on display in this exhibition. Das is both a Dolphin Fellow and a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, a master signature member in Watercolor West, and a distinguished master in the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. Gomez is the associate director of exhibitions and publications at the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art.

Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition include: Robert W. Andersen, Regina Baker, Judy Ballard, Jerrold Belland, Eileen Black, Christine Bohn, Karen Broman, Jean Dibble, Deedee Dumont, Mary Dwyer, Lisa Englander, P.M. Fallon, Samira Gdisis, Alexander Greiveldinger, Dean Habeggar, Ann Henkes, Don Hinrichs, Sue Horton, Dave Jewell, Suzanne Kadamian, Jeff Kosmala, Mickie Krueger, Edith Kubicek, Randy Marescalco, Karen Mathis, Carlotta Miller, Janet Mrazek, John Nowicki, Thom Petersen, Jude Poplawski, Lance Raichert, Don Ricchio, Cheryl Sachs, Suzanne Schackelman, Dan Simoneau, Susan M. Sorenson, Pamela Thomey, Courtney Timm, Dyan Tishuk, Susan Towne, Greg Uttech, Sheillah Walsh, Jeannette White and Kelly Witte.

A preview reception and awards ceremony will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, will host the awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.