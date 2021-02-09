 Skip to main content
'Watercolor Wisconsin 2020' can be seen in virtual tour
'Watercolor Wisconsin 2020' can be seen in virtual tour

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Shelley: The Waning Moon, 2020

"Shelley: The Waning Moon, 2020," made by Julie San Felipe, won the Merit Award in "Watercolor Wisconsin 2020."

 JON BOLTON

RACINE — In response to the current global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) has been creating opportunities for would-be museum visitors to engage virtually with art from the comfort of their home. In continuation of this effort, RAM announces a virtual tour of the current exhibition "Watercolor Wisconsin 2020," the 54th in an annual exhibition series at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., that honors the depth and breadth of watercolor in the state of Wisconsin.

This virtual visit of the museum galleries with RAM curatorial assistant Kendra Voelz will explore 98 watercolors by 78 Wisconsin artists. In contrast to RAM's recent virtual tour of "Collection Focus: Mary Giles" — which was professionally filmed and edited prior to the video's premiere — the walk-through of "Watercolor Wisconsin 2020" will be presented in real-time via Facebook Live.

This virtual tour will broadcast at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, on the Racine Art Museum Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the tour and receive responses from museum staff. The tour will also be available to watch on demand after the live broadcast has concluded.

A direct link to this live event is available on the RAM Facebook page.

About the exhibit

“Watercolor Wisconsin” is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition even 54 years later.

Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition include Jimmy Yanny, Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Nancy Neider, Sue Horton, Katie Musolff, Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller, Greg Uttech, Robert W. Andersen, Jerrold Belland, Richard Berns, Susan Towne, Regina Baker, Doris Beaudry, Karen Broman, Mary Ann Bresnahan, Margo Cuisinier, Deedee Dumont, Mary Dwyer, Lisa Englander, P.M. Fallon, Pat Gilbert, Jane Hobbs-Baldwin, Christopher Johns, Suzanne Kadamian, Barbara Kukla, Jeff Kosmala, John Krewal, Karen Mathis, Janet Mrazek, Jude Poplawski, Lance Raichert, Susan M. Sorenson, Dina Walker, Kelly Witte, Jenny Pham, Laura Gillespie, Edith Kubicek and Catherine Gaspero.

The exhibition will be on display through April 24 and can also be viewed in person from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee at Wustum. For more information, go to ramart.org.

