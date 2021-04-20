Watercolor artist to talk about her work May 8

RACINE — Linda Gerard Dzik, a watercolor artist and Christian from Waterford, will present an artist talk titled "The Root 66 Series of Paintings: A Visual Journey through Life's Handbook, The Bible," at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the upper level at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.

In 2008, Dzik said God called her to put the gifts he gave to her to work for him by doing an abstract watercolor painting for each of the 66 books in the Bible. She has completed 41 of them and will share them with presentation attendees.