 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watercolor artist to talk about her work May 8
0 comments

Watercolor artist to talk about her work May 8

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Linda Gerard Dzik, a watercolor artist and Christian from Waterford, will present an artist talk titled "The Root 66 Series of Paintings: A Visual Journey through Life's Handbook, The Bible," at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the upper level at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.

In 2008, Dzik said God called her to put the gifts he gave to her to work for him by doing an abstract watercolor painting for each of the 66 books in the Bible. She has completed 41 of them and will share them with presentation attendees.

There is no fee to attend. Reservations are required by calling Tracy Stacy at 262-639-1387 by Wednesday, May 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News