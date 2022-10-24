SOMERS — Directing “The Wolves” has released Rachael Swartz’s inner soccer player.

Which is quite a shock to Swartz, who jokingly says she “was not a sports kids at all.”

The drama, on stage Oct. 28-30 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, focuses on the Wolves, a high school women’s soccer team, as the players prepare for weekly games.

How serious is this show’s focus on soccer?

The set is an indoor soccer facility, complete with astro turf. And the auditioning process, Swartz said, included “a kickball game out in the parking lot.”

“The UW-Parkside women’s soccer coach and team have been very helpful,” Swartz said. “We’ve gone as a cast to watch some of their practices, and they’re coming here to see our final run-through before the show opens.”

A big challenge for the actors is playing soccer while reciting the dialogue — and making it all look natural.

“That’s why we start each rehearsal by kicking around a soccer ball,” Swartz said Tuesday night as the cast gathered.

To help with the soccer skills, Swartz hired a student soccer choreographer, Janet Jurado, who is also a cast member.

Swartz, an accomplished stage and screen actress who focuses on musical theater, joined the UW-Parkside faculty in 2020 and helped design and launch the new Concentration in Musical Theatre program.

“The Wolves” is not a musical, which is another challenge for its director.

“When I’m doing a musical,” she said, “I’m working with a musical director and a choreographer, so it’s a ‘three-headed monster’ sort of thing and we can work together on a creative vision. Here, I’m working largely alone, though I have a wonderful student director, Travis Siepl, working with me.”

“The Wolves” has 10 cast members — nine team members and a soccer mom — with no male characters.

“It’s contrary to Shakespeare, whose plays are so male-heavy,” Swartz said, laughing.

No names

Playwright Sarah DeLappe’s 2016 drama — a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama — uses no character names.

Instead, the cast members are referred to by the numbers on their jerseys.

“It must have been very difficult to write the play that way,” Swartz said. “The characters never call each other by their names, and we don’t get a lot of character background either.”

The playwright, Swartz said, “is in unchartered territory here. We’ve had great films about women in baseball and about football teams, but this play is all about what happens during the warmups for games. We never see a soccer match. We hear the conversations that go on as the team members get ready for their games. Because the characters are high school kids, they are ridiculous at times but also profound.”

“The Wolves,” Swartz added, “is an ensemble piece, with all the parts pretty equal. I love ensemble-driven shows, and it’s more fun for our students, too.”

‘Fast and furious’

Swartz said audience members will find the show to be “sharply funny, entertaining theater. And it’s just 95 minutes long, with no intermission. It’s a fast and furious piece of theater, which I really enjoy.”

During the show, the Wolves players deal with injuries and college scouts and all the usual dramas of being in high school.

“Some serious issues come up,” Swartz said. “There are some mature themes and strong language, but it’s nothing a 17-year-old can’t handle.”

While Swartz is excited for the show to be opening Friday, she’s also amazed at how this experience has changed her.

“I learned that I really enjoy soccer,” said the northeastern Ohio native, who grew up (and remains) a huge Ohio State football fan.