Watch now: Shots fired Tuesday on Lasalle Street yield no injuries

RACINE — No one was injured after shots were fired before sundown on Lasalle Street Tuesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.

Officers found "some shell casings" on the 1700 block of Lasalle Street, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, but "no one was injured and there was no property damage from the incident."

When asked if the shots being fired was related to the fatal shooting Sunday of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson and two homes being struck by gunfire Monday night on Erie Street, Wilcox replied in an email "Honestly I have no idea."

The 1700 block of Lasalle Street runs north-to-south between Hagerer and High streets.

