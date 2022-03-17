Watch now: Shots fired Tuesday on Lasalle Street yield no injuries

"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
RACINE — No one was injured after shots were fired before sundown on Lasalle Street Tuesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.
Officers found "some shell casings" on the 1700 block of Lasalle Street, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, but "no one was injured and there was no property damage from the incident."
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.
Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny. Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993-2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.