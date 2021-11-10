WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse trial Day 8: Defense asks for mistrial, but case continues with Rittenhouse on the stand

KENOSHA — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys filed a motion asking for a mistrial Wednesday afternoon, arguing the prosecution had twice improperly questioned Rittenhouse during cross examination.

The move came after a dramatic morning during the eighth day of the trial, when Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense, stating that he shot three people on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during civil unrest in Kenosha to protect himself. Rittenhouse was called to the stand Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. and testified until after 4 p.m.

“I did what I had to do to stop the people,” Rittenhouse said during his testimony. “I stopped (them) from attacking me.”

But Rittenhouse’s much-anticipated testimony was later overshadowed by the move by the defense to request a mistrial with prejudice — meaning that charges against Rittenhouse could not be refiled — because of two lines of questioning Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger pursued while cross examining Rittenhouse.

When he first began questioning Rittenhouse, Binger made reference to Rittenhouse telling his story for the first time after having the opportunity to watch video and read stories about the night in question, and after listening to more than a week of testimony at his trial. Defense attorney Mark Richards objected, and the jury was sent out of the room.

"This is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant's right to silence,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished Binger. “You are right on the borderline and you might be over, but this has got to stop.”

After the jury returned and Binger resumed questioning, he asked Rittenhouse repeatedly whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property. When Rittenhouse answered that it was not appropriate, Binger began to question him about an incident that happened weeks before the shootings when Rittenhouse could be heard on video talking about wishing he had his AR-15 so that he could fire rounds into people he presumed were shoplifting. The judge had previously ruled that evidence could not be introduced to the jury.

Richards again objected, and the jury was again sent out of the room.

Defense attorneys objected to Binger bringing up an issue the court had said could not be admitted. Richards said Binger has crossed the line twice in questioning.

"The next time it happens, I’ll be asking for a mistrial with prejudice," Richards said.

Schroeder then angrily scolded Binger.

“I’m astonished that that would have been an issue,” the judge said. “I don’t want to have another issue as this case continues.”

After the lunch break Wednesday, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi formally made a motion for a mistrial with prejudice, alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

“You had warned him,” Chirafisi said. “You warned him on the constitutional right to remain silent, (and) he did it again.”

Normally when a mistrial is granted, the prosecution can retry a case. In asking for a mistrial with prejudice, Chirafisi said the defense was doing so under a provision that allows a judge to grant a mistrial and say the defendant cannot be retried if the prosecution is purposefully attempting to cause a mistrial because the prosecution is going badly.

“I don’t know if it’s my role to sit here and say who is winning,” Chirafisi said to Schroeder. “I think the court has to make a finding on the bad faith.”

Schroeder did not immediately make a ruling, but he appeared unpersuaded by Binger’s arguments about his intentions.

“I don’t believe you. There better not be another incident,” Schroeder said. “When you say you were acting in good faith, I don’t believe you.”

Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 years old when he came to Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23, 2020. Armed with an AR-15 he had only handled once before, Rittenhouse and two friends — joined by militia members they met that night — stationed themselves as guards of the Car Source used car lots along Sheridan Road.

During the night, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and shot and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who now lives in Milwaukee.

Driven to tears

Early in his testimony Wednesday, as he spoke of his encounter with Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse became so emotional he had difficulty speaking, and the judge sent the jury out of the room to give Rittenhouse an opportunity to compose himself.

It had not been clear whether Rittenhouse would testify during his trial. Defense attorney Richards had implied he would during his opening statement but would not confirm that his client would take the stand. When he was called Wednesday morning after brief questioning of two other defense witnesses, it came as a surprise to many in the gallery.

On direct questioning from Richards, Rittenhouse said he had encountered Rosenbaum earlier in the night of Aug. 25, 2020, and that Rosenbaum had threatened to kill him — and another armed man — if he got them alone. Others have testified that Rosenbaum — a homeless man from Kenosha who had been released from a hospital earlier that day — had been angry and agitated, but that they had not perceived him as a threat.

Rittenhouse testified he walked and ran by himself to the Car Source location on 63rd Street and Sheridan Road after one of the men he was with called him about a fire there. He said as soon as he got there, he encountered Rosenbaum and Joshua Ziminski, who had been seen with Rosenbaum during the night.

“Mr. Ziminski instructed Mr. Rosenbaum to get him and kill him, that’s what I heard,” Rittenhouse testified.

Rittenhouse then testified that he ran and that Rosenbaum ran after him.

“As I’m running in that southwest direction, Mr. Rosenbaum throws ... at the time, I know it’s a bag now, but when he threw it to me in the light, it looked silver and it looked like a chain," Rittenhouse said.

Rosenbaum actually threw a plastic bag he had carried from the hospital he was released from earlier in the day, one Rosenbaum’s girlfriend testified contained things like socks, toothpaste and an empty water bottle.

Rittenhouse testified that he pointed his gun at Rosenbaum, but Rosenbaum continued to run toward him.

“I remember his hand being on the barrel of my gun,” Rittenhouse said.

“As you see him lurching at you, what do you do?” Richards asked.

“I shoot him,” the defendant said.

Rittenhouse testified that he called his friend to say he had shot someone, then he headed north on Sheridan Road, he said, to turn himself in to police.

Describing his actions, Rittenhouse said: “I didn’t do anything wrong, I was defending myself.”

He said as he ran north, there were people running after him. A person he now knows was Anthony Huber hit him with a skateboard, after which Rittenhouse said he became light-headed and fell.

He said he saw one man jump toward him and kick him. He fired two shots at that man, who has never been identified, and missed.

“He would have stomped my face in if I didn’t fire,” Rittenhouse said.

“Mr. Huber, immediately after I’m kicked in the face, as I’m sitting up to try to get up and get to the police, runs up and … strikes me in the neck,” Rittenhouse continued. “He grabs my gun, and I can feel the strap starting to come off my body.

"I fire one shot."

That shot struck Huber in the chest, killing him.

Rittenhouse said he then shot Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz, a paramedic who was at the protests as a volunteer medic, said he had started running after Rittenhouse after hearing shots fired and hearing people yelling that Rittenhouse had shot someone. Grosskreutz testified earlier in the trial that he saw Rittenhouse shoot Huber and felt he himself was about to die. Grosskreutz said he had his hands up but saw that Rittenhouse re-racked his AR-15, and so Grosskreutz pointed his gun toward Rittenhouse to try to defend himself.

Rittenhouse denied he re-racked his weapon.

“My rifle is down, his hands are up. Then Mr. Grosskreutz looks at me, and that’s when Mr. Grosskreutz brings his arm down like this, with me on the ground and his pistol is pointing at me, and that’s when I shoot him,” Rittenhouse said.

Inconsistencies highlighted

In his cross-examination, Binger pointed out earlier untruths and inconsistencies in Rittenhouse’s stories.

In videos shown during the trial, Rittenhouse told people he was a certified EMT. He admitted he lied about that, although he said he was in an EMT cadet program for kids at the Antioch Fire Department in Lake County, Ill., near the Kenosha County border. Rittenhouse admitted he drove his own car regularly from his home in Antioch to Kenosha, although he did not have a driver’s license.

But Rittenhouse said he felt he was not wrong to bring an AR-15 to Downtown Kenosha that day, insisting that it is not illegal for a 17-year-old to be in possession of an AR-15.

Although at least one person has testified Rittenhouse told people that night that he was an adult, Rittenhouse said he did not lie to anyone about his age and didn’t feel the need to.

“You felt as a 17-year-old, it was appropriate for you to be out on the streets of Kenosha with an AR-15 that night?” Binger asked.

“I thought I had just as (much of a) right as anybody else,” Rittenhouse replied.

Cross-examination continues

While repeatedly showing drone video of Rittenhouse shooting Rosenbaum as his cross examination continued Wednesday afternoon, Binger pointed out that Rosenbaum, who had been chasing Rittenhouse, never touched him.

"He grabbed my gun," Rittenhouse said.

“Because he was trying to push it out of the way so you wouldn’t shoot him,” Binger said.

The prosecutor asked Rittenhouse, “What was the risk to you of death or great bodily harm” from Rosenbaum?

“If I let Mr. Rosenbaum take my gun, he would have used it to kill me and probably other people,” Rittenhouse answered.

Asked why he continued to shoot Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum began to fall after the first shot struck him in the hip, Rittenhouse said: “I continued to fire until he was no longer a threat to me."

Asked why, after the first shooting, Rittenhouse called his friend Dominick Black instead of police, Rittenhouse said that Black’s number was the first number in his phone.

Then, regarding the Huber shooting, Rittenhouse testified that he had to shoot Huber because he hit Rittenhouse with his skateboard, and Rittenhouse saw that as a threat to his life.

Binger then showed a still photo of Rittenhouse on the ground, moments after shooting Huber, with Grosskreutz standing in front of him, a handgun in one hand and both of his hands raised in the air. Rittenhouse has his gun pointed toward Grosskreutz.

“At this point, he does not have his gun pointed at you, but you have your gun pointed at him," Binger said. "Why is Gaige Grosskreutz a threat to kill you with a handgun in his hand, but you with an AR-15 in his hand are not a threat to him?”

The trial is expected to last through next week Tuesday.

