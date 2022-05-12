WATCH NOW: Kenosha band Lunde playing benefit concert

KENOSHA — Jeremiah Lunde can’t wait for Friday night.

And he’s in good company.

Lunde is the drummer and one of the founders of the Kenosha indie rock band Lunde, performing Friday in the historic auditorium at Reuther High School.

“We’ve never played there before,” Lunde said. “It’s a rare theater in Kenosha, for its size and great acoustics. It’s our mission to play in bigger venues, for bigger crowds, so this is a really good fit for us.”

Lunde — which also includes guitarist Evan Steidtman, singer and guitarist Nate Urich, bassist Josh Janiak and guitarist and keyboardist Logan Haller — is performing the show as a benefit for the Grace Welcome Center, celebrating its fifth anniversary.

He’s hoping the band’s reputation will bring out a crowd to fill the 1,400-seat auditorium.

“Harborside Academy teacher David Underwood asked us to perform,” Lunde said. “He knew about our band and how fun our shows are and how we bring out young people.” (Underwood is a Grace Welcome Center supporter, and Harborside Academy shares the building with Reuther High School.)

In addition to being excited about playing in such a big, historic theater, Lunde is also happy to help out the Welcome Center.

“We heard about all the great stuff they do to help our community,” he said.

Friday night’s concert will feature all-original music from the band, which has put out two albums so far.

“We’ll also play some new material we haven’t released yet,” Lunde said. “We’ve been working on a new album for the past couple months.”

Ben Mulwana — a Ugandan-born singer-songwriter — is opening the show “and he’s bringing a band with him,” Lunde said. “He does acoustic shows everywhere, and he’s an amazing songwriter and singer, but playing with a band really elevates what he’s already doing.”

Lunde plays frequently at local spots like Kenosha Creative Space, where in March of 2021, the band played outside, re-creating a 1969 Beatles rooftop concert, complete with songs from the post-touring Beatles catalog.

While the band doesn’t have plans for another rooftop performance, Lunde does say “we are planning some other shows that are equally as interesting.”

