Watch Now: Judy Sewell keeps coming back for more

Every morning around 4:30, Judy Sewell awakes in the Mount Pleasant condominium where she lives and prays the Rosary. During this morning ritual, she makes one request.
“I ask him to please help me do the right thing for the patients that I’m taking care of,” she said. “To guide me, to let me have a good day and to bring some happiness to someone who ordinarily wouldn’t find any happiness. And it generally kind of works.”
It must work because Sewell, 68, has come out of retirement three times to heed a calling in her heart. That calling is working with the mentally challenged, which can be tedious and frustrating, but for Sewell, it has been a blessing.
It’s almost as if she is the fortunate one. And the bonus she regularly receives is a smile on the face of someone she has touched with kindness.
“You feel so much love,” said Sewell, whose present career stop is at the Primrose Retirement Community of Mount Pleasant. “They have so much love to give. Because of the way they look or the way they act or something, people tend to back away from them.
“They’re the ones who are missing out because they’re not seeing these people for who they really are. And they’re giving me so much love that I just circle myself around them.”
So committed is Sewell that for many years, she and her husband of 46 years, Eric, transported 25 to 30 mentally challenged people to the five-acre farm they used to own for a day of summer recreation.
“They would come out for a barbeque and the love that was in that barn was unbelievable,” she said.
Sewell, who was raised in Union Grove, could easily retire. Just don’t expect that to happen. She was supposed to only work a day or two a week at Primrose, bit it is not uncommon for her to earn overtime pay.
This is a woman who simply lives for what she does.
“I was actually going to retire and I said, ‘Maybe when I’m 70,’ ” Sewell said. “And my daughter (Angela) said, ‘Mom, I know you’re never going to retire. You’re going to be dead, we’re going to put you in the coffin and you’re going to sit up in the coffin and say, ‘Oh, wait, I’ve got to go to work today! Maybe tomorrow!’ ”
Q: How did you become interested in nursing?A: I became interested with the health services program in Union Grove at the Southern Wisconsin Center.
Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?A: My favorite memories is when I would pop into a resident’s room and they would just go ahead and look at me. You could tell by their eyes that they were generally happy to see me and I see that over and over with the residents. That makes everything I do worthwhile.
Q: What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?A: Working with your hands, you have to really show your heart to be a true nurse.
Q: What story do you have about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: When the coronavirus broke out at our establishment, we had some people who were scared and, by that, I’m saying employees. During that time period, I had worked 15 days straight and I had taken care of one of the ladies who was 98 years old at the time and she was our first patient who actually contracted coronavirus. Myself and another lady who was there took care of her, between the two of us, I think we helped this lady through the coronavirus and she’s still with us today, I’m happy to say.