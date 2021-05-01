Watch Now: Judy Sewell keeps coming back for more

Every morning around 4:30, Judy Sewell awakes in the Mount Pleasant condominium where she lives and prays the Rosary. During this morning ritual, she makes one request.

“I ask him to please help me do the right thing for the patients that I’m taking care of,” she said. “To guide me, to let me have a good day and to bring some happiness to someone who ordinarily wouldn’t find any happiness. And it generally kind of works.”

It must work because Sewell, 68, has come out of retirement three times to heed a calling in her heart. That calling is working with the mentally challenged, which can be tedious and frustrating, but for Sewell, it has been a blessing.

It’s almost as if she is the fortunate one. And the bonus she regularly receives is a smile on the face of someone she has touched with kindness.

“You feel so much love,” said Sewell, whose present career stop is at the Primrose Retirement Community of Mount Pleasant. “They have so much love to give. Because of the way they look or the way they act or something, people tend to back away from them.

“They’re the ones who are missing out because they’re not seeing these people for who they really are. And they’re giving me so much love that I just circle myself around them.”