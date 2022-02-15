Watch Now: High school girls basketball: Union Grove has a long record of success

UNION GROVE — Emmy Pettit was a sixth grader the afternoon of March 5, 2016 as she watched her sister, Frankie, try to become a part of local history.

Frankie was a senior forward on a Union Grove High School girls basketball team that was one victory away from advancing to its first WIAA Tournament. But Stoughton was giving the Broncos everything they could handle during that Division 2 sectional championship at Middleton High School.

In the end, it came down to a prayer that wasn’t answered. A desperation layup as time expired in overtime was off the mark and the Broncos suffered a crushing 35-34 loss.

And while Emmy Pettit was obviously disappointed for her sister, she also knew that her time would one day come with this program. It’s a given with coach Rob Domagalski’s program that it’s going to be good pretty much every season. It’s just a matter of how good.

“I was really sad that day, actually,” said Pettit, a senior forward. “I thought for sure that they were going to go. But I knew that I still had four years and I just wanted to go there (to state) whether it was me or not on the court.

“And now this is it and I think we all want to go more than anything.”

Whether the Broncos make the program’s first appearance in the state tournament — it will be held March 20-22 at the Resch Center in Green Bay — remains to be determined. But even is they don’t, the excellence of this program under longtime coach Rob Domagalski has long ago been established.

Since taking over at Union Grove in 2000, the 50-year-old Domagaski has compiled a 364-148 record. He has a 217-70 record in the conference with 10 championships and three regional titles. Domagalski has had just three losing seasons.

And this year’s team might be his best to date. Despite losing to graduation Angela Slattery, who became the sixth player in the program’s history to score at least 1,000 career points, the Broncos are 22-2, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll and won the outright Southern Lakes Conference championship with a 14-0 record.

Who’s the star on this team? Sophia Rampulla. Or maybe it’s Sydney Ludvigsen. Payton Calouette, possibly? Pettit?

That’s the beauty of these Broncos. Anyone can step up on any given night and there are no undercurrents of team discord.

That was clearly evident — once again — when players were firing full-court passes for easy baskets last Friday night in an 89-60 victory over Wilmot. It didn’t matter who was scoring as long as someone did. And since this team averages 64.5 points per game, there are plenty of players who are present at the point party whenever Union Grove plays.

Oh, by the way, Union Grove also allows an average of just 35.4 points per game despite changing defenses for the first team in years prior to this season.

“Rob always adjusts well,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl wrote in an email. “He develops kids at young ages to be ready to go as leaders and gamers, which always helps them continue when they lose an important piece of their success. Losing Slattery was huge, and what I have seen from his team is the following ... they play GREAT team defense.

“Offensively a team with that amount of success must have people that they know will step up in key times and this team has multiple girls that can step up. Whether it is Pettit knocking down free throws at the end of a game, Rampulla hitting a big shot or making an amazing pass to somebody for a look, or even Ludvigsen with a big 3.... the list goes on!”

What Domagalski has cultivated with this program is a true home-grown approach with assistants who have all graduated from the school.

Jim Wilks, a 1961 Union Grove graduate, has been the junior varsity coach for 26 years, so he pre-dates even Domagalski. Coaches Domagalski has brought in are Jordan Drea (nee: Weidner), a 2015 graduate, Alyssa Thomas (2011) and Jason Vermeer (1997).

Thomas, a four-year starter under Domagalski, sees the commitment he has long made to success now that she’s serving as one of his assistants.

“Seeing this now from the coaching standpoint, I see all the stuff that goes into it behind the scenes — like all the game film we watch, going over the scouting and just coming up with new plays and new drills for the girls, just to keep them interested,” Thomas said. “He does a great job with that.

“I just see all the extra work that he puts in. He does a great job.”

To watch Domagalski direct a practice is to watch a man in complete control. Yet, only occasionally does Domagalski raise his voice. In fact, during a practice last week, he was getting in a few playful digs at his players, such as when he kidded his 5-foot-4 daughter, Ava, for actually getting to a rebound.

“He’s the most understanding coach I’ve probably ever been coached by,” Ludvigsen said. “He knows when you’re having a hard time and he knows when you can get pushed more, so he’s very good at knowing when to put down the hammer and knowing when to let off a little bit.”

It’s an approach that has stood the test of time. Because when it’s time to play, the Broncos are a team that gets the job done, from the suffocating defense they play to their success at pushing the ball down the court for east baskets.

And when a key player such as Slattery graduates, the Broncos simply re-tool and move on. In just the last seven seasons, Union Grove has gone 134-36 despite graduating Slattery and other All-County players Brooklyn Bull (three-year choice), Janelle Shiffler (two years) and Frankie Pettit (one).

“It’s most likely the coaches,” Rampulla said when asked to explain the Broncos’ perennial success. “The players come in from the feeder schools and they’re very well coached and then those younger girls see what our varsity girls are doing and they just want to keep it going.”

But Domagalski also doesn’t hesitate to ditch a tried and true formula when he feels a change is in order. For years, the Broncos’ primary defense was the 1-3-1 zone. But then Domagalski adjusted to his personnel prior to this season and implemented more of a man-to-man defense.

The result? Union Grove is allowing an average of six points a game fewer than it did last season.

“That switch by Rob sure was a surprise to many,” Brechtl wrote. “However, I think this Union Grove team has the athletic ability and knowledge of the game to play some great man to man defense.

“What they lack in post defense, at times, they make up for with backcourt pressure and anticipation. Rob had to bust the 1-3-1 back out as our girls were handling the backcourt pressure well and senior post player Emma Henningfeld was causing them some problems inside (in a Feb. 1 game at Waterford). For not running the 1-3-1 much this year, I thought his girls did a great job adjusting into it.”

If there’s a liability on this team, it’s that there are no players taller than the 5-10 Rampulla and Calouette. Nevertheless, it’s going to be one daunting task for any opponent to oust the Broncos.

“That’s the way it has been pretty much every season with this program.

“Even the years we don’t win the conference, we’re at least a threat,” Domagalski said. “We’re always part of the conversation, we’re competing even against the really, really good teams.

“That is something I’d very proud of. Winning state is difficult. You have to be good and you have to be lucky. We’re doing the best we can. We’re trying. Hopefully, one day, we’ll break through.

“Hopefully it’s this year. You never know.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0