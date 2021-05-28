Watch Now: Demolition underway on former Franklin School/Walden school building

RACINE — Demolition has begun on the former Franklin-Walden School building at 1012 Center St. to make room for a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) school.

The building, completed in 1870, was originally named the Sixth Ward School. It was renamed Franklin School after an 1899 remodeling, and was most recently used to house Walden III Middle and High School. Walden has relocated to 2340 Mohr Ave., the former McKinley School building.

Demolition, being carried out by New Berlin-based Veit & Co., is expected to be complete by by July 1.

For more photos from the demolition Friday, visit JournalTimes.com/gallery.

