Washington loses Young for season

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Rivera did not reveal whether Young tore the ACL in his right knee and did not specify what the surgery is for. Washington said Sunday that Young left the game with a knee injury, and Rivera said it was possibly an ACL tear.

The 2020 No. 2 pick finishes his second NFL season with 1½ sacks. Rookie Shaka Toney is among the pass rushers who will fill in for Young at Carolina and the rest of the year.

"We’re going to rely on some young guys to step up and get opportunities," Rivera said.

Young got hurt Sunday while trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith in order to pressure Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He ended up on the grass, wincing and writhing around on the ground for a bit, all the while keeping his right leg straight.

• Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to practice Monday afternoon at Halas Hall, with the team opening its 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.

Jenkins has been out with a back injury since the Bears reported to training camp in late July. He had surgery Aug. 18 and was placed on IR when the regular season began.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he was looking forward to testing Jenkins out and getting a better feel for where the rookie’s strength and conditioning are at now.

“It’s been a while since Teven’s put the pads on, so we’ll start there,” Nagy said. “I know he’s really anxious and excited to get out there.”

After missing three-and-a-half months, coaches will have to find the most productive way to transition Jenkins back into action while making sure the rookie tackle doesn’t try too hard to make up for lost time in his first few days.

• Banged-up Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday's blowout loss at New England — his latest injury.

Mayfield, who has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks, had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Mayfield struggled to stand before being assessed in the sideline medical tent.

Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum replaced Mayfield and finished the game.

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide much information on Mayfield other than to say he was “feeling good about where he is.”

Stefanski said the team's medical staff has ruled out any structural damage for Mayfield.

Baseball

Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, putting the left-hander on track to become the first of the 188 major league free agents to switch teams.

The agreement is subject to a successful physical, according to person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by The Athletic and MLB.com, was contingent on the medical tests.

Rodríguez, 28, whose fastball averages 93 mph, would join a Detroit rotation projected to include Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal on a team that finished third in the AL Central at 77-85, 16 games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox. Rodríguez utilizes five pitches, also throwing a cutter, sinker, slider and changeup.

He was 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year, striking out 185 and walking 47 in 157 2/3 innings. He was signed to an $8.3 million, one-year contract.

Rodríguez was 1-1 in three postseason starts, losing to Tampa Bay in the Division Series opener, getting a no-decision in Game 4 and beating Houston in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

Rodríguez missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of myocarditis, heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

He is 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in six major league seasons, all with the Red Sox.

