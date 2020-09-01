Washington honors Gibbs. Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The road to the Washington Football training facility known as Redskins Park will no longer be called Redskin Park Drive.

The team announced Tuesday it’s renaming the road to its Ashburn, Virgnia, practice facility Coach Gibbs Drive in honor of the Hall of Fame, three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs. And a main street leading to the entrance of FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, will be called Sean Taylor Road in memory of the late Washington safety whose career was cut short when he was murdered at age 24 in 2007.

“As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it’s imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base,” owner Dan Snyder said. “There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.”

The street sign changes are part of an organizational rebranding that began in July with dropping the Redskins name. Washington Football Team is the official name for at least the 2020 season.

“The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field,” Snyder said.