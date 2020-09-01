Washington honors Gibbs. Taylor

The road to the Washington Football training facility known as Redskins Park will no longer be called Redskin Park Drive.
The team announced Tuesday it’s renaming the road to its Ashburn, Virgnia, practice facility Coach Gibbs Drive in honor of the Hall of Fame, three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs. And a main street leading to the entrance of FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, will be called Sean Taylor Road in memory of the late Washington safety whose career was cut short when he was murdered at age 24 in 2007.
“As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it’s imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base,” owner Dan Snyder said. “There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.”
The street sign changes are part of an organizational rebranding that began in July with dropping the Redskins name. Washington Football Team is the official name for at least the 2020 season.
“The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field,” Snyder said.
The streets will be changed before the start of the NFL season.
Washington’s practice facility will now have a permanent address of 21300 Coach Gibbs Drive. Gibbs, who had two stints coaching Washington, called it “an amazing honor” to have his name on the mailing address.
“My time with the team was marked by the strength and courage of our players and assistant coaches, both of whom deserve so much of the credit for the franchise winning three Super Bowl titles,” Gibbs said in a statement.
RAMS: Linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee, sidelining a probable starter for the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Howard will need surgery.
“It’s really unfortunate for a guy that’s put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us,” McVay said. “We have total trust that he’ll come back stronger and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward.”
McVay also said the Rams are “not looking outside” the organization for additions at inside linebacker, where the team is quite inexperienced. Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are Los Angeles’ top remaining inside linebackers.
Howard was a seventh-round pick in 2018 out of TCU. He didn’t suit up for the Rams until last season, when he led the team in special teams tackles while getting 102 snaps on defense.
LIONS: Taylor Decker has agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal with the Detroit Lions that includes $37.5 million guaranteed, agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed Tuesday.
Decker joined the Lions as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016. He became the first Detroit rookie offensive tackle to start all 16 games since 2001. In four seasons, he’s played in 55 games for the Lions.
After impressing as a rookie, he missed the start of the 2017 season following shoulder surgery and played only eight games that year. He’s missed only one game over the past two seasons.
Decker’s deal adds to the investment the Lions have made in their offensive line this offseason. They also acquired Halapoulivaati Vaitai in March.
CHIEFS: Reports began to filter out late Monday that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid had agreed to six-year contract extensions that would tie them to Kansas City through the 2025 season.
In typical fashion, Reid downplayed the talks Tuesday — he alluded to the fact that nothing had been signed, even if an agreement had been reached.
But he did acknowledge the importance of continuity on the roster, among his coaching staff and within the front office as the Chiefs seek to turn their Super Bowl title last year into the makings of a dynasty.
“There’s nothing done with the contract right this minute,” Reid said, “but I mean, if it happens that way, I’d love it. I love Kansas City and the people. Our fans are phenomenal. Ownership is phenomenal. Clark (Hunt) does it the right way.”
BROWNS: Starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season, a much-needed, positive development for a team roughed up by injuries in training camp.
Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18. He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year linebacker from Alabama might be done for the 2020 season, but after getting a second medical opinion, an operation was ruled out.
First-year coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Mack will return at some point. There is no definitive timetable on when he’ll be on the field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!