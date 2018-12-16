Michigan State gave up a basket, and Nick Ward immediately took off. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward beat everyone down the court and took a long pass for a layup.
Ward scored 22 of his 28 points in a nearly perfect first half to help the ninth-ranked Spartans rout Green Bay 104-83 on Sunday night at East Lansing, Mich. Ward made all nine of his field goal attempts in the first half, although he did miss a free throw. He was particularly impressive in transition and appeared to relish an up-tempo game.
"I've been doing that since forever, since I was little," Ward said. "That's just off of pure effort. Running takes no skill."
Ward also made his first two shots of the second half and finished 12 of 13.
Sandy Cohen III scored 22 points for Green Bay, which actually led 24-20 before a 27-4 run by Michigan State. The Phoenix (6-6) had only one timeout left by halftime, but nothing they tried was enough to slow the Spartans.
Michigan State (9-2) made its last seven shots of the first half to take a 64-35 lead.
"This is a hard game for us, because we play fast, they play fast, and they're just faster," Green Bay coach Linc Darner said. "But I thought the second half, our guys did a great job of battling and competing and staying respectable."
The low point for the Phoenix was probably the end of the first half. Cassius Winston made a layup in the final seconds for Michigan State, and there was enough time for Xavier Tillman to steal the ball and add a 3-pointer .
For a while, the Spartans appeared to have a chance to break the school record of 121 points. They had 75 with 15 minutes remaining, but they couldn't keep up that pace and were actually outscored 48-40 in the second half.
"What I didn't like is, we have to learn how to finish," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "Finish games, finish practice and finish seasons. I didn't like the way we finished the last couple of seasons, so our motto has been: Let's try to finish every event, every day that we're doing. Today, we did not finish."
BACK TO WORK
Izzo was clearly looking forward to having his players' attention for a few practices.
"For me, it's the greatest time of year, and it's not 'cause it's Christmas. There's no school, there's no finals, there's no excuses. Most of the girlfriends are gone. Most of their buddies are gone, and we get four days to practice," Izzo said. "We're going to do the opposite of my fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson: We're gonna practice, we're gonna to practice, and we're gonna practice."
Big picture
Green Bay: The Phoenix have put up plenty of points this season. They're averaging 85 points a game. But they weren't able to take Michigan State out of its comfort zone, and they didn't do a good job stemming the tide when the Spartans went on their first-half run.
Michigan State: It was an energetic performance by Ward and the Spartans after a seven-day layoff. Michigan State had 31 assists on 38 baskets and outrebounded Green Bay 56-34. Sixteen different players played for the Spartans, and Izzo was even able to play an all-freshman lineup for a bit toward the end.
Top 10 women
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 103, BINGHAMTON 53: Notre Dame teammates Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale share the workload in their off-campus apartment.
On Sunday, they pitched in all over the court with double-doubles of different sorts as No. 2 Notre Dame beat Binghamton in South Bend, Ind.
"I think we were trying to do more on the court than just score," said Mabrey, who had 21 points and 10 assists.
Ogunbowale had 11 rebounds with 13 points, becoming the fifth player to surpass 2,000 points under the tutelage of coach Muffet McGraw. Jackie Young had 21 points, six rebounds and seven of the Irish's season-high 27 assists.
"We wanted to get other people involved and share the ball better," Mabrey said.
The assist total was noteworthy to McGraw, who moved within three victories of 900 for her career, including 809 wins in 32 years at Notre Dame.
"We've been working on a little more motion, a little more rhythm to the offense," McGraw said. "I was just thrilled that we had 27 assists. We've definitely been lacking in that area."
Jessica Shepard had 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Brianna Turner finished with 14 points and nine rebounds as the starters watched most of the fourth quarter from the bench. The Irish outscored the Bearcats 34-0 on fast-break points, 29-8 off turnovers and 52-12 in the paint.
"There's a reason they are No. 2," first-year Binghamton coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. "But I was proud of my players. They laid it all out there."
Rebecca Carmody led the Bearcats (5-6) with 12 points and Lizzy Spindler had 10.
Young and Mabrey each scored 15 points in the first half and Shepard had 12 as the Irish, who hit their first 10 shots of the game, led 28-18 after the first quarter and then 56-29 at halftime thanks to a 21-0 run to start the second quarter.
Ogunbowale, who picked up a second personal foul late in the first quarter, had eight points in the first half on four baskets, the last one at 7:19, putting her over 2,000 points. The graduate of Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School now has 2,006.
"My goal was to win a national championship — a couple," said Ogunbowale, who hit a pair of buzzer-beaters last spring to lead McGraw's program to its second NCAA title. "If (scoring 2,000) happened along the way, it's really cool."
