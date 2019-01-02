Nick Ward was so dominant in the first half he didn’t have to score after halftime to help No. 8 Michigan State stay undefeated in Big Ten play.
Ward scored all 21 of his points in the first half at East Lansing, Mich., to give the Spartans a big lead and they went on to beat Northwestern 81-55 Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-9 post player took full advantage of being defended by only one player on most possessions.
“I guess that was their game plan, but I liked it,” Ward said.
The Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) have won seven straight this season and 10 consecutive games against the Wildcats.
“We’re good,” coach Tom Izzo said. “But I don’t know how good yet.”
Northwestern (9-5, 0-3) had won three of four, losing only to No. 23 Oklahoma in overtime, and coach Chris Collins hopes his players are mad about how poorly they played.
“Hopefully, we’re angry,” Collins said. “It’s not fun to get beat like that.”
Michigan State made up for the loss of shooting guard Joshua Langford, who missed the game with an injured left ankle, with five players scoring in double figures.
“He’s a big piece of this team,” Ward said. “We had to make up for that.”
Cassius Winston had 13 points and matched a career high with 12 assists, and Xavier Tillman equaled his career high with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kyle Ahrens scored 11 points, and Matt McQuaid added 10.
Northwestern’s Derek Pardon scored 19 points and didn’t have much help offensively as the only player in double digits on his team. Vic Law, who entered the game averaging a team-high 18.9 points for the Wildcats, had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting.
“It wasn’t our finest hour, but a lot of that has to do with how good Michigan State is,” Collins said.
Ward was 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from the line in the first half, scoring 21 points to lift the Spartans to a 52-32 lead at halftime. They closed the half with a 26-8 run.
Ward missed both of his shots in the second half and didn’t score. He didn’t have to contribute more offensively because his teammates didn’t have any trouble keeping the team’s comfortable cushion.
Izzo said he didn’t play Ward much because he feared he may get ejected because of how physical nature of the game.
“I had to take him out,” he said. “I couldn’t take a chance with an altercation.”
Collins called his last two timeouts early in the second half — 41 seconds after halftime and 4:30 into the half — trying to slow down the Spartans.
“That was frustration on our part,” Collins said.
It didn’t work.
Michigan State led by 30-plus points at times in the second half and coasted to an easy victory.
NO. 5 KANSAS 70, NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 63: Dedric Lawson had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Kansas’ young backcourt made enough crucial plays when it mattered, and the Jayhawks held off Oklahoma at Lawrence, Kan., in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Devon Dotson added 16 points and fellow freshman Quentin Grimes had 14 for the Jayhawks (12-1), who survived a nervy final minute to win their 28th consecutive conference opener.
The last time Kansas lost its initial Big 12 game was against Oklahoma on Jan. 8, 1991.
The Sooners (11-2) nearly turned the trick again Wednesday night, rallying just about every time the Jayhawks went on a run. And when Charlie Moore missed two free throws in the final minute, Aaron Calixte’s off-balance runner got them within 67-63 with 31 seconds to go.
Dotson made the second of two foul shots at the other end for Kansas. Calixte and Kristian Doolittle then came up empty for Oklahoma before Dotson made two more free throws to seal the win.
Lagerald Vick finished with 12 points for Kansas, despite an off night shooting the ball. He was 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, where the Jayhawks were just 4 of 21 as a team.
Brady Manek led the Sooners with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
MARYLAND 74, NO. 24 NEBRASKA 72: Jalen Smith made a driving layup with 3.8 seconds left to break a tie, and Maryland used a late push to get past Nebraska at College, Park, Md.
Bruno Fernando had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and Smith accounted for Maryland’s final seven points to finish with 15.
Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) trailed 71-70 before Smith made a follow-shot off a 3-point try by Cowan with 28 seconds left. After James Palmer converted 1 of 2 free throws for Nebraska, Smith drove the middle of the lane for his decisive layup. Following a timeout, Nebraska (11-3, 1-2) tried to work the ball up the court before Ricky Lindo Jr. knocked away a pass under the basket.
Palmer scored 26 points for the Cornhuskers.
