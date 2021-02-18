 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want to skip the surveys in our articles? Here's how:
0 comments

Want to skip the surveys in our articles? Here's how:

  • Updated
  • 0

Did you know that as a valued member you have unlimited access to articles on journaltimes.com with NO surveys? It’s true! If you ever find yourself encountering a survey on our website, all you have to do is login to your account to stop seeing them.

Not sure how to do that? 

You can click here to go directly to our login page or you can find instructions on how to login below on both desktop and mobile devices.

Desktop:

  • Visit our homepage

  • Click the “Log In” button on the right-hand side

  • Put in your username or email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services

  • Click the “Sign In” button

Mobile:

  • Visit our homepage

  • Click on the three-lined menu button on the left-hand side

  • Click the “Log In” button on the menu that appears on the left

  • Put in your username or email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services

  • Click the “Sign In” button here

As always, thank you for your support!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art
Local News

The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art

Mike Gosa — owner and designer at the Échelon Gallery, who named the store as an homage to his background as a military engineer — says he wants customers to walk into his store and feel like there's something there for them. "The style that's in you is on you," he says.

It's a kaleidoscope of a retail store, and each pop of color pulls you in to discover what's waiting in that particular section.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News