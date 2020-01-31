Walter J Wilson Jr.
0 comments

Walter J Wilson Jr.

  • 0
Walter Wilson Jr..jpg

Walter J Wilson Jr., 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News