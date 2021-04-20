 Skip to main content
Walter D Burnette
Walter D Burnette

Walter Burnette

Walter D Burnette, 700 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking (use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, armed robbery, pointing a firearm at another.

