Wall Street's rally fizzles as oil prices suddenly plunge

"It's important to remember we shouldn't over-extrapolate temporary trends," said Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Such concerns were borne out in Tuesday's trading, when the S&P 500 swung up, down, up, down and back up again through the day.

"We are still in what you would call the relief rally off of the prior low," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. He noted that this kind of a rally is common within deep bear markets, Wall Street-speak for when stocks decline 20% or more from a peak.

"There's no guarantee that the worst is behind us, yet traders believe that at least there is some short-term money to be made," Stovall said.

The S&P 500 fell 4.27 points to 2,659.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 26.13 points, or 0.1%, to 22,653.86 after losing an earlier gain of 937 points. The Nasdaq composite dropped 25.98, or 0.3%, to 7,887.26.

Oil prices have been even more volatile than the stock market in recent weeks as demand has dried up for energy amid a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak. Russia and Saudi Arabia have also been locked in a price war, refusing to cut production sharply even as the world is awash in excess oil.