Wall Street up as recovery hopes overshadow virus worries

The S&P 500 rose 36.32 points, or 1.2%, to 2,991.77. The index was coming off a solid week and is on track for a second-straight month of gains. It remains down 11.7% from its all-time high in February.

The Dow climbed 529.95 points, or 2.2%, to 24,995.11. The index had been up more than 700 points. The Nasdaq rose 15.63 points, or 0.2%, to 9,340.22. The Russell 2000 index of small companies gained 37.54 points, or 2.8%, to 1,393.07.

Fears of a crushing recession due to the coronavirus sent the S&P 500 into a skid of more than 30% in March. Hopes for a relatively quick rebound and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve and Congress to stem the economic pain drove a historic rebound for stocks in April and have bolstered optimism that the market won’t return to the depths seen two months ago.

Fresh optimism about the development of potential vaccines for COVID-19 have also helped lift stocks. Investors are keenly focused on the process of reopening the U.S. economy, which is likely to accelerate over the summer. Concerns remain that reopening businesses could lead to another surge in infections, potentially hobbling efforts to get the nation’s battered economy growing again.