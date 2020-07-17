Wall Street ticks up; S&P 500 nets 3rd straight weekly gain

This week has seen some weakness for big tech-oriented stocks generally, after they had glided through most of the pandemic. Investors have continued to add to bets that Apple, Microsoft and other giants can keep growing almost regardless of the economy. The big run has critics saying they’ve become too expensive, even after accounting for the huge profits that they produce.

Microsoft slipped 0.5% Friday, while Apple dipped 0.2%. The declines helped bring the loss for S&P 500 tech stocks for this week to 1.2%.

The overall S&P 500 index gained 1.2% for the week. It’s rallied back to within 4.8% of its record set in February and is back to where it was in early June.

Pushing stocks up recently have been improvements in hiring, retail sales and other parts of the economy, along with rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. Underlying it all is massive aid for the economy and the promise of nearly zero interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

But pulling stocks down at the same time has been the relentless rise of coronavirus counts across much of the country. California has already ordered bars and other businesses to close down again amid a spike in infections, and the worry is that wider shutdowns of the economy may be inevitable.