Wall Street stumbles at the close of another strong month

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes fell Friday, with much of the downward weight coming from a stumble for high-flying Amazon.

The S&P 500 lost 23.89, or 0.5%, to 4,395.26. But it nevertheless wrapped up its sixth straight month of gains, its longest such streak since 2018, and it’s still within 0.6% of its record high set on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.06, or 0.4%, to 34,935.47, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 105.59, or 0.7%, to 14,672.68.

Trading was mixed on Friday, with close to two stocks falling in the S&P 500 for every one that rose. Losses for banks and energy producers offset some modest gains for real-estate companies and raw-material producers.

Amazon dropped 7.6% after it reported sales growth for its latest quarter that, while still enviable at 27%, wasn’t as strong as analysts expected. It also gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s.

Because Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the S&P 500, its stock movements carry extra weight on the index. It alone accounted for more than half of Friday’s drop for the S&P 500.