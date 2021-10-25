Wall Street sets more records as earnings season gears up

Several of the market’s most influential stocks are set to report their own profits in the upcoming week. That includes Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Because they’re the four biggest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements have a huge effect on the S&P 500, even more than Tesla’s.

Facebook, the fifth-largest company in the S&P 500, gave its latest report after trading ended Monday. It’s been dealing with controversy over how much it favors making profits over harming its users, but its earnings nevertheless squeaked by Wall Street’s forecasts, though its revenue fell short.

High inflation that’s been more stubborn than expected also continues to create winners and losers in the market.

Stocks of energy companies were strong after the price of U.S. oil topped $85 per barrel during the morning. It’s the first time that’s happened in roughly seven years, though the price sank back as the day continued.

But such gains were checked by losses for Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex and Huggies diapers, and other consumer products companies that are struggling with the effects of high inflation.