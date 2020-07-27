Wall Street returns to rallying; gold jumps to record high

This week is also a busy one for corporate earnings, with more than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 scheduled to report how they fared form April through June.

So far, profit reports have been better than Wall Street forecast, though still far weaker than a year earlier because of the recession. Companies that have reported results topping expectations, though, have been getting a smaller bump than usual versus the rest of the market the following day, analysts wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

Several of the market's most influential companies are scheduled to report this week, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company. Those four account for 16% of the S&P 500's total value, which gives their movements outsized influence on the index.

Such tech-oriented giants have cruised through much of the pandemic on expectations that they can continue to grow regardless of whether the economy is quarantined. But critics say their stocks have bubbled too high, even after accounting for the huge profits they produce.

The tech titans stumbled last week on such concerns, which helped pull the S&P 500 to its first weekly loss in four weeks.