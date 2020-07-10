Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week

The week's meandering action was a microcosm of the up-and-down churn that stocks have been stuck in for a little more than a month. The market's momentum has stalled since early June, after the S&P 500 roared back to recover most of an earlier 34% plummet. Massive amounts of aid from central banks and governments around the world ignited the rally.

"We are dealing with an unprecedented time economically," said Katerina Simonetti, senior portfolio manager at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We have to remember that the government support and economic stimulus has been historically unprecedented. That's a huge deal, and it's going to make a difference for this market."

It also helped send the S&P 500 to a 1.8% rise for the week, its second straight weekly gain.

"The market is in a kind of place where good news is a rally and bad news 'the Fed's got us,'" said Shea of TrimTabs Asset Management. "That's the win-win the market has had for the last several weeks."

Stocks of companies that most need the economy to continue improving and reopening dominated the top of Friday's leaderboard.

Cruise operator Carnival jumped 10.8%, Royal Caribbean Cruises gained 9.9% and United Airlines rose 8.3%.