Wall Street follows solid stock market rally with pullback

"The economic data that has come out over the past couple of months has actually beaten even the most optimistic economists, so in that scenario it's not surprising to see a euphoria-driven rally in the market," said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.

But pulling markets lower on the other end are worries that the optimism is overdone. The pandemic isn't going away, with infection levels worsening across wide swaths of the U.S. South and West, among other global hotspots. The concern is that spreading infections could keep households and businesses nervous and scare them away from spending. In the worst-case scenario, it could force governments to bring back some of the restrictions that sent the economy into its sudden recession.

Such worries spilled through markets Tuesday after the European Commission unveiled its more dour economic forecasts for 2020 and 2021.

The commission said the joint economy of the 27 nations in the European Union will shrink 8.3% this year, before growing 5.8% in 2021. In the previous forecasts released in May, it had forecast the economy would contract about 7.5% this year and bounce back 6% next year.