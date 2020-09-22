Wall Street ends 4-day losing streak

"Right now it's kind of reality is setting in, looking at valuations and realizing that coronavirus is still prevalent, we don't have a vaccine and we don't know who's going to be in the White House in 2021," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pressed Congress to act on additional aid for the economy during a House of Representatives committee hearing Tuesday, saying that the economy appears to be improving, but still likely needs more government stimulus. Extra weekly unemployment benefits and other stimulus that Congress approved in March have expired, and some areas of the economy have already slowed as a result.

That support from Congress, along with unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve to aid markets, helped halt the S&P 500's nearly 34% plummet earlier this year. Investors say it's crucial that Congress extended more support, but partisan disagreements have blocked the efforts.

The sudden vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is amping up partisanship across the country, diminishing hopes even further.