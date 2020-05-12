Wall Street drops after reopening worries lead to late slide

With all that unprecedented support in place, markets are now focusing much more on when the economy can resume growing and less on reports coming in daily that show how badly the economy has been hurt by the pandemic. Inflation in the United States was just 0.3% last month from a year earlier, for example, but the report caused barely a ripple in markets.

Treasurys were some of the first investments to signal the economic devastation coming from the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.66% from 0.72% late Monday. It tends to fall when investors are downgrading their expectations for the economy and inflation.

Financial stocks and other companies whose profits are very dependent on the strength of the economy had some of the sharpest losses. Smaller stocks also fell more than the rest of the market, as they usually do when worries are on the rise. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks lost 45.70, or 2.5%, to 1,275.54.

Many companies are opting to give no financial forecasts as they release their latest quarterly earnings reports, due to the overwhelming uncertainty over what lies ahead. That was true of Toyota, whose shares fell 2% Tuesday as it reported its net profit dropped nearly 90% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier.