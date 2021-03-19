Wall Street closing lower; bank stocks fall

Smaller company stocks also notched gains. That helped the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies claw back some of its losses from a day earlier. It picked up 19.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,287.55.

A late-burst of selling may have been caused by “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of four kinds of options and futures contracts.

The phenomenon happens four times a year and forces traders to tie up loose ends in contracts they hold.

Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would end some of the emergency measures put in place last year to aid the financial industry deal with the pandemic. The move will restore some of the capital requirements for big banks that were suspended in the early months of the viral outbreak, in order to give banks flexibility. The banking industry had hoped those measures would be extended.

The announcement briefly raised concerns about more bond selling, but those fears have been tempered, Bannister said.

Big bank stocks were particularly hurt, since the Fed’s measures mostly apply to the nation’s largest banks. Citigroup and Bank of America dropped 1.1%, while JPMorgan Chase slid 1.6%.

Several Big Tech companies rose. Netflix gained 1.5% and Amazon.com added 1.6%.