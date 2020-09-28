Wall Street claws back some of its losses from September

"We're not out of the woods yet," Richardson said. "Investors should expect volatility, especially as we get closer to the election."

Investors are still waiting for Congress to deliver another round of support for the economy after extra unemployment benefits for workers and other stimulus expired. Tensions are still rising between the United States and China. And the upcoming U.S. presidential election still means plenty of uncertainty for investors, from what it could do to corporate tax rates to how long markets will need to wait until after Election Day to discover the winner.

The latest monthly employment report from the government on Friday could help shed some more light on the economic recovery, but it could also mean more volatility for the markets, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network..

"This week's going to be all about the jobs numbers, that's the elephant in the room," he said.

Countering those uncertainties, though, is the tremendous support that the Federal Reserve is continuing to provide markets and the economy. So are investors' rising hopes that a vaccine for COVID-19 could become available as soon as early 2021.