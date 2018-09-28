RACINE COUNTY — Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday that he has appointed attorney Jon Fredrickson to serve on the Racine County Circuit Court. Fredrickson will be replacing retiring Judge Charles Constantine.
“Jon Fredrickson has established himself as a distinguished and respected attorney in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly 20 years,” Walker said. “He has demonstrated incredible legal acumen, character, and integrity throughout his career. Fredrickson’s professional achievements and strong commitment to the rule of law give me great confidence that he will be a valuable asset to both the bench and the surrounding community.”
According to a news release from Walker’s office, Fredrickson has been “lead counsel in litigation matters involving business and insurance contracts, business fraud, professional and legal malpractice, industrial and home products, post-merger corporate liability, real estate, health insurance, employment law, workers compensation, toxic torts, employment law, personal injury, and premises liability.”
Fredrickson is a shareholder at Kravit Hovel & Krawczyk S.C, where he has practiced since 2001. Prior to that, he was an associate and law clerk at Crivello Carlson, S.C.
Former Racine County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Flynn recommends Fredrickson, stating: “Jon comes from a highly regarded litigation firm. He is respectful in his treatment of everyone he comes in contact with, and he has the right character and friendly demeanor to serve our community well on the bench.”
Fredrickson received his juris doctor, with honors, from Marquette University, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. He resides in Caledonia with his wife, Sarah, and their two children.
Constantine, who was first elected in 1996, originally intended to finish his term, which ends in 2020. But after the death of a brother and the birth of his grandchildren, Constantine said in July he decided that Sept. 5 was the right time for him to retire.
The release from the governor’s office did not say when Fredrickson’s first day as judge would be.
I sure hope this judge a lot more law and order... Charles Constantine was a liberal wimpy judge... If this paper revealed the amount of repeat offenders this city has had go before these judges and their WEAK sentences that allow them back on our streets without the Time they need in prison... You the people would not believe it..Outrage would be the result and that is what is needed to get the judiciary to send repeat offenders to prison...that includes fraud, retail theft, burglary, and others...
