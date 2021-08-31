Walk in the Woods Art Fair at Hawthorn Hollow Sept. 11

SOMERS — The annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.

Approximately 50 artists will display their wares along the trails and gardens. Items available for purchase include paintings, sculptures, pottery, furniture and artistic photography.

For the first time this year, organizers are partnering with the Kenosha Public Library to provide child-centered activities and entertainment. Local musicians, including Mark Paffrath, Christopher Thelen and Rusty Horse, will perform on two stages throughout the day. Additionally, a wide selection of food and beverages, including beer from Public Craft Brewery, will be sold.

Admission is $10 per vehicle (cash only). Carry-ins are now allowed.

